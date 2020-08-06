STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Trinamool turncoat Humayun Kabir rejoins party two years after switching to BJP

Kabir, a former minister, rejoined TMC at a public programme at Baharampore in Murshidabad district, party sources said.

Published: 06th August 2020 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: TMC turncoat Humayun Kabir, who has switched parties four times in the last eight years and had even joined BJP in 2018, rejoined Mamata Banerjee's party on Thursday.

Kabir, a former minister, rejoined TMC at a public programme at Baharampore in Murshidabad district, party sources said.

The opposition parties claimed that Kabir is a known turncoat in West Bengal and with his latest act "seems to have broken all records of switching alliances".

Kabir said the allegations are "baseless" and that he had rejoined TMC as he wants to fight against the communal politics of BJP.

Kabir, who began his political career in Congress was known be a close aide of senior Congress leader and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

After the change of guard in West Bengal in 2011, Kabir, then a Congress MLA from Rejinagar assembly seat, switched over to TMC in 2012.

He was made a minister of state but had to resign from the post after he failed to win the by-election from his seat.

He was expelled from TMC in 2015 after differences cropped up between the party and him.

He rejoined Congress in 2017 only to leave it in a year.

In 2018, BJP leader Mukul Roy facilitated his entry to BJP.

Within a year and a half, Kabir has again switched over to TMC.

On Thursday, during a party programme at Rejinagar, Kabir was handed over the party flag by the Murshidabad district TMC leadership.

He has broken all records as a turncoat in Bengal politics.

He doesnt have any political acceptability among the masses, the district BJP leadership said.

The TMC leadership claimed that Kabir's rejoining the party would strengthen the organisation in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Humayun Kabir Mamata Banerjee BJP Trinamool
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp