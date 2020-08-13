STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Travel agents' body urges Mamata government to withdraw ban on flights to Kolkata from six cities

The embargo on the arrival of flights to Kolkata airport from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad was first imposed for a period of 14 days from July 6.

Published: 13th August 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

A view of NSCBI Airport wearing a deserted as the flight services are suspended during a complete lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in Kolkata.

A view of NSCBI Airport wearing a deserted as the flight services were suspended during the complete lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: An association of travel agents has urged the West Bengal government to reconsider its decision to suspend passenger flights to the eastern metropolis from six cities with high prevalence of COVID-19 cases till August 31.

The embargo on the arrival of flights to Kolkata airport from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad was first imposed for a period of 14 days from July 6.

It was initially extended till July 31, and then subsequently to August 15.

The restriction was further extended till August 31.

In a letter to state Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, the eastern chapter of the Travel Agents' Federation of India said that residents of West Bengal, stranded in six cities, and the business travellers will be benefited if the direct flight services resume.

"We seek your approval to restart the operations as per our state's SOP (standard operating procedure)," Travel Agents' Federation of India, East, Chairman Anil Punjabi said in the letter.

The association also proposed the introduction of Rapid Antigen Test for all passengers at the airport.

"This is not the time for travelling abroad. Flights carrying stranded persons, students and businessmen from other parts of the country can function now," Punjabi told PTI.

Soliciting the state government's support for restructuring the travel and tourism industry, the association said, "We need to keep on updating our policies as we have done with containment zones and resumption of international charter flight operations."

Domestic flights to various tourist places can gradually be introduced when the present situation improves, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Kolkata Airport Bengal Flights' Ban Kolkata Lockdown
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp