STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

10 political prisoners start fasting in Kolkata to support farmers' protest

In a statement released from the Dumdum Central Jail, the protestors described the laws as anti-farmer and alleged that the BJP-led Central government took advantage of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 27th December 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)

Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Extending solidarity to the farmers' protest demanding repeal of the three new farm laws, at least 10 political prisoners of a correctional home here started a hunger strike on Sunday.

In a statement released from the Dumdum Central Jail, the protestors described the laws as anti-farmer and alleged that the BJP-led Central government passed the agri laws taking advantage of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

They also hit out at the BJP-led central government claiming that the laws will actually benefit corporates.

Sources in the state correctional department said that eight other political prisoners lodged in Berhampur Central Jail in Murshidabad district will start fasting from Monday on the same issue.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for nearly a month, demanding repeal of three agri laws enacted in September and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP).

While the government has presented these laws as major reforms aimed at helping farmers, protesting unions have maintained these Acts will leave them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the mandi and MSP system.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws Farmers Protest Farmers Protest in India Dumdum Central Jail
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp