Kolkata gang arrested for running fake 'club' that promised friendship with high class people for money

By PTI

KOLKATA: Police on Tuesday arrested six persons including two women for running a fake 'friendship club' in the city, a senior police officer.

The six persons were arrested by the Detective Department of Kolkata Police after a complaint was lodged by a man at Burrabazar police station on Monday, the officer said.

"The gang used to send messages to people promising them of friendship with high-class men or women and used ask them to deposit some amount.

No friends were provided to them even after money was deposited. When called they used to ask for more money," the IPS officer said.

"To some, they used to tell that the money would be returned if they can bring more clients ..." he added.