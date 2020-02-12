Home Cities Kolkata

Permission denied for JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh's rally in Durgapur

SFI national committee leader Mayukh Biswas said it showed that the TMC government is scared of the popularity of Ghosh and wanted to know if the TMC was really serious in its opposition to the CAA.

Published: 12th February 2020 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Aishe Ghosh

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Police denied permission for a rally to be attended by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh in Durgapur on Wednesday as a procession by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was scheduled in the same route there.

The permission was not granted because of security-related issues, police sources said.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, took out a rally in the industrial town of Durgapur in West Burdwan district to denounce the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

SFI national committee leader Mayukh Biswas said it showed that the TMC government is scared of the popularity of Ghosh and wanted to know if the TMC was really serious in its opposition to the CAA.

"We are surprised. The rally by Mamata Banerjee and our proposed march would not have come in each other's way. We had planned to hit the streets at 5 pm, much after the chief minister's rally. We had informed the police about the route and timing. The decision of the TMC-controlled administration is arbitrary," Biswas told reporters.

ALSO READ: CAA, NRC protests: CPM youth wing, West Bengal police clash in Siliguri

The JNU student leader was scheduled to lead a rally covering 4 kilometres to protest against the "saffronisation of education" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She had suffered head injuries during the violence at the JNU on the night of January 5 as a group of masked people armed with sticks attacked students and teachers, besides damaging property on the campus.

Claiming that Ghosh has become synonymous with anti-fascism protests, the SFI has invited her to take part in anti-CAA programmes in Kolkata on two successive days from Thursday.

SFI's Presidency University unit will organise a 'Fight Against Fascism' rally from College Square to Shyambazar five-point crossing in north Kolkata on Thursday where Ghosh will be at the forefront, SFI leader Debnil Paul told PTI.

On Friday, she will also attend a programme inside the Presidency University campus against CAA, attacks on campuses and abnormal hike in education fees, he said.

She will also take part in a campaign rally for SFI candidates in Jadavpur University students union polls on the same day.

Asked to comment on the SFI's plans, ABVP's state secretary Saptarshi Sarkar said, "Earlier they used to rope in Kanhaiya Kumar for their events. It appears his validity has expired and they are now bringing Aishe Ghosh who is behind all the disturbances in JNU."

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aishe Ghosh Aishe Ghosh Kolkata rally Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp