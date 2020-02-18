Home Cities Kolkata

Madhyamik: Purported Bengali question paper images go viral, 'match' with original

To prevent any malpractices during the exams, the board had recommended suspension of internet services in areas around several examination centres spread across 42 blocks of the state.

Published: 18th February 2020 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: Purported images of the Bengali question paper started making rounds on WhatsApp soon after the first language examination of the class 10 state boards began on Tuesday, even as the authorities claimed there was no report of any leak.

The purported images of two pages, which went viral shortly after the exams began in 2,839 centres across the state at 12 pm, matched with the original question paper, the headmaster of a state-run school in the city told PTI.

"It appears that some mischief-makers went inside the exam centre with mobile phones and stealthily clicked two pages in two parts just after the exam began. But this is not a question paper leak as the exams had already begun," the senior teacher, who is also involved in conducting the Madhyamik exams, said.

A miffed West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) president Kalyanmoy Ganguly told PTI, "We don't have any such update. This is fake news. The exams were conducted smoothly in all the centres on the first day."

He appealed to the media and others to share the viral images with the board "for the sake of conducting the exams in a fair manner and tracking down the source".

WBBSE sources ruled out any possibility of cancelling the exam.

A guardian at the Bethune Collegiate School here, not wanting to be named, said after her daughter came out of the exam centre, she tallied the original question paper with the viral images that were forwarded to her by a friend in north Bengal and two pages - one each in two parts - matched.

"The board had promised full-proof measures. But how can still parts of the question paper be clicked before end of exams?" she asked.

To prevent any malpractices during the exams, the board had recommended suspension of internet services in areas around several examination centres spread across 42 blocks of the state.

Last year, purported images of Bengali, English, History, Geography and Mathematics question papers were shared on social media during the exams but both the board and education minister Partha Chatterjee rubbished those, saying there was no leak.

An estimated 10,15,888 candidates are appearing for the Madhyamik examinations this year and of them, 5,76,009 are girls.

While question papers were despatched to examination centres by 10.39 am, the packets were opened at 11.40 am and were distributed among students at 11.50 am.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WhatsApp Madhyamik
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp