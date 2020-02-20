Home Cities Kolkata

Bengal Governor addresses function over loudspeakers, TMC alleges violation of sound restrictions

Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated a 10-day-long fair at Anantapur Mill grounds in rural Howrah's Shyampur police station area on Wednesday evening.

Published: 20th February 2020 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HOWRAH: Use of loudspeakers at a function addressed by Jagdeep Dhankhar sparked a row, with the Trinamool Congress alleging that the West Bengal governor violated the restrictions put in place due to the ongoing state board examinations.

Dhankhar inaugurated a 10-day-long fair at Anantapur Mill grounds in rural Howrah's Shyampur police station area on Wednesday evening.

Addressing the gathering, the governor said if a man gets educated, it only helps him but when a woman gets educated, she uplifts the entire society.

At least eight loudspeakers were put up near the stage from where Dhankhar addressed the locals gathered at the fairground.

District police and administration officials were tight-lipped over the incident.

The Raj Bhavan also refused to comment.

The organisers said they took permission from the police for the fair.

Bholanath Mondal, the chief of the organising committee, said that only the loudspeakers near the stage were used during the governor's address and those outside the ground were switched off.

"The Kali puja in Anantapur and the fair around it is a very old tradition. We don't have any option but to use the loudspeakers," he said.

Locals said there are several Madhyamik examinees living near the fairground and a high school is located with a kilometre.

Local TMC MLA Kalipada Mondal criticised the governor and said what he did was not legal as it violated the restrictions imposed on the use of loudspeakers due to the ongoing Madhyamik examinations.

A district administration source said they are probing whether the organisers had permission to use the loudspeakers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankhar Trinamool Congress
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp