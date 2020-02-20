Home Cities Kolkata

Religion teaches us harmony, not divide and rule policy: Mamata's jibe at BJP

The spirit of harmony was preached by Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Swami Vivekananda, Guru Nanak, Lord Buddha, Gandhiji and Netaji and others, she said.

Published: 20th February 2020 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during Bharat Sevashram Sangha founder Swami Pranavanandaj Maharaj's 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata Thursday Feb. 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said religions have taught India to live in harmony and not take recourse to divide and rule.

The spirit of harmony was preached by Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Swami Vivekananda, Guru Nanak, Lord Buddha, Gandhiji and Netaji and others, she said.

"They have said we love a united India and we don't divide each other. We have travelled with so many gods and goddesses. From the period of Rennaissance to the freedom movement, our Hindu religion is universal," Banerjee said at a programme of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha.

"Hindu religion has taught us that we can't close our doors to others. It has taught us to greet everyone with open arms and also to show restraint and tolerance," she said.

The Trinamool Congress chief who had been severely critical of the Centre's move on citizenship said, "Our nation's welfare is our welfare. Our strength lies in unity in diversity."

ALSO READ | Mamata befooling people: BJP after Bengal CM writes to Modi about 'steady reduction' of funds

Taking a jibe at the BJP, she said religion does not mean only loud sermons.

It teaches men to honour women and sisters, the chief minister said.

In 2018, Banerjee said, she wanted to go to the US on the occasion of 125 years of Swami Vivekananda's historic speech at Chicago.

"I was informed that the programme had been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances. I know that pressure was created on the organisers as I had expressed my desire to visit that place," she claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Ramakrishna Paramahansa Swami Vivekananda BJP Citizenship Act CAA NRC NPR
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp