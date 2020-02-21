Home Cities Kolkata

Police dilly-dallying on permission for Shah's Kolkata rally: Bengal BJP

Shah is scheduled to address a rally at Shaheed Minar Ground where the BJP's state unit wants to felicitate him for the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Published: 21st February 2020 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday accused the state police of "dilly-dallying" over granting permission for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed rally here on March 1.

Shah is scheduled to address a rally at Shaheed Minar Ground where the BJP's state unit wants to felicitate him for the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"We are yet to get permission from the police for the rally. The police department is saying board exams will be on during that period and we can't use loudspeakers. They have cited this reason and are dilly-dallying," Ghosh said.

Ghosh said Shaheed Minar Ground is neither located in a residential area nor does it have any school in the vicinity.

He also said no examination is scheduled for that day.

"This is being done to politicize the matter."

The BJP had submitted a letter to Kolkata police on Thursday seeking permission for the rally.

The secondary examinations of the state board which started on February 18 will end on February 27.

The higher secondary examinations will be held from March 12 to March 27.

Restrictions are in place on the use of loudspeakers due to that.

If allowed, it will be Shah's second visit to West Bengal after assuming the office of Union home minister.

He had addressed a seminar on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) at Netaji Indoor Stadium on October 1.

The state's TMC government had denied police permission for Shah's rallies several times when he was the BJP president.

Speaking about the upcoming municipal polls, Ghosh said his party is fully prepared but ample time should be given to parties for campaigning as the elections are likely to be held in mid-April and the board examinations will continue till the end of March.

"We are ready to face the civic polls but where is the time for campaigning? We will get only 10-12 days for it. There should be ample time for campaigning," Ghosh said. When asked whether the BJP would move court if adequate time was not given for electioneering, he said, "Let them announce the dates. We would then take a call."

According to the state government and State Election Commission (SEC) sources, dates between April 12 and April 26 are being considered for elections to 107 civic bodies and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) which is being billed as "mini Assembly polls" ahead of the 2021 state election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dilip Ghosh Amit Shah BJP Kolkata Police Citizenship Act CAA
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp