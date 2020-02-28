Home Cities Kolkata

West Bengal government offers penalty waiver on tax default for vehicles

An official said that the state government expects that the waiver will encourage owners of both private and commercial vehicles to pay the due taxes which amount to around Rs 500 crore. 

Published: 28th February 2020 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata tram

Representational image. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal transport department has offered a 100 per cent waiver of penalty on tax default for all types of registered vehicles in the state, an official said on Friday.

The official said that the state government expects that the waiver will encourage owners of both private and commercial vehicles to pay the due taxes which amount to around Rs 500 crore. A notification, issued on Thursday, said that the vehicle owners will have to make the payments within March 31 to avail the waiver scheme.

In another notification, the transport department has offered a 50 per cent waiver of the compounding amount(fine) for motor vehicle offences, imposed by the enforcement authorities in the state, if paid by March 31.

