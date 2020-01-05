Home Cities Kolkata

Have never been afraid of getting trolled: Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan

Jahan, a Trinamool Congress MP, had been heavily trolled in the social media for wearing vermilion and sporting 'mangalsutra', emblems of Hindu matrimony.

Nusrat Jahan

Basirhat MP Nusrat Jahan. (Photo | FB/Nusrat Jahan)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan has said that she has never been afraid of being trolled and raising her voice for any social cause.

Jahan, a Trinamool Congress MP, had been heavily trolled in the social media for wearing vermilion and sporting 'mangalsutra', emblems of Hindu matrimony, at her oath-taking ceremony in Parliament as MP in June last year.

She was also criticised for taking part in the Rathyatra ceremony of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). "I have never been deterred by trolls or afraid of getting trolled. Because I do not give trolling any importance," Jahan told PTI.

"I have always stood up for voicing my opinions for any cause. I believe in voicing my opinions on incidents occurring in our society," she said on Saturday. Jahan was accused of not doing anything for Basirhat, which she represents in Parliament after she greeted people on the Christmas eve.

Slamming the critics, she had tweeted "Re-check your facts. In the next 3 months, my work will show. Change doesn't come in a day. Politicians or actors are not magicians. Anyway. I celebrate positivity. Obviously you (her critics in social media) don't!! God bless and get some life. Merry Christmas."

On December 29, Jahan had shared a tweet saying, "#ambedkar wrote the constitution. #modi wants to unwrite it", which triggered both praise and criticism by the Twitterati.

Asked about her post on Twitter in June 2019 in which she took potshots at those trolling her for sporting 'sindoor' (vermillion) and wearing a saree in Parliament, Nusrat said, "I will always speak for an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion. My stand will never change."

The 29-year-old actress, who had made her debut in Bengali film in 2010, was speaking on the sidelines of a special screening of 'Asur', where she is essaying the female lead role. 'Asur' is the first film of Nusrat after she became an MP.

