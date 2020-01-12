Left students detained for protesting against PM Modi in Kolkata

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal police on Sunday detained some students affiliated to Left organisations for protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata Port on the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

On the second day of his two-day Kolkata visit, Prime Minister addressed a public gathering here on Sunday.

Opposition parties including Congress are demanding that the CAA should be withdrawn.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.