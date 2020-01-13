Home Cities Kolkata

TMC students' wing continues anti-CAA demonstration with songs, poems

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, visited the sit-in venue on Saturday and is likely to pay another visit on Monday afternoon.

Published: 13th January 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Students during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Kolkata Saturday Jan. 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Students during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Kolkata Saturday Jan. 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress students' wing is continuing to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA with songs, poems and speeches at a sit-in demonstration on Rani Rashmoni Avenue in the heart of the city.

Their demonstration entered the fourth day on Monday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, visited the sit-in venue on Saturday and is likely to pay another visit on Monday afternoon.

The protesters of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) were seen carrying posters and placards against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

They demanded that the new citizenship law be revoked.

TMCP leaders said that their protest is also against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.

"NRC, CAA and NPR is not just discriminatory against Muslims but is also against the poor, the working-class people and the students. Why do we need to prove our citizenship after so many years of Independence?" 

"We want jobs for youths and food for the poor. The Centre should be bothered about these issues rather than keeping themselves busy deciding who is an Indian and who is not," a senior TMCP leader said while addressing the demonstration.

CPI(M)-affiliated Students Federation of India (SFI), however, mocked the TMCP for organising a sit-in against CAA "while Mamata Banerjee compromised the fight against the law by meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

"On one hand TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi by not participating in the opposition meeting and on the other, TMCP is staging a protest."

"This is nothing but a drama which has already been exposed before the masses," SFI state secretary Srijan Bhattacharya said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Citizenship Act Kolkata Protests
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp