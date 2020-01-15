Home Cities Kolkata

32-year-old patient jumps off Calcutta Medical College, dies

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 32-year-old patient died on Wednesday after he allegedly jumped off the fifth floor of a building at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in front of doctors and nurses, police said.

Giasuddin Mondal, admitted at the neuro medicine ward, jumped off the newly-constructed super speciality building of the hospital around 10.45 am when doctors were on a regular round, they said.

"The man was admitted here last evening. He was suffering from suspected autoimmune encephalitis syndromes, causing altered mentality as well as memory decline. He was also having division of thoughts," CMCH superintendent Indranil Biswas said.

"This morning he jumped off the fifth floor after opening a windowpane in presence of doctors and nurses there.

He tore a doctor's shirt and pushed him back before jumping off," he added.

Mondal was severely injured and was declared dead when taken to the emergency ward, a senior officer of the Bowbazar Police Station said.

An internal committee has been set up by the CMCH to look into the matter, Biswas said.

A case has been lodged at the Bowbazar Police Station and Mondal's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

