Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata police speaks in different voices about case against anti-Mamata protesters

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Murlidhar Sharma said late Wednesday evening that no case has been lodged in connection with the incident.

Published: 16th January 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Suspense prevailed on Wednesday over whether the Kolkata police has registered an FIR against 150 "unidentified" people after a protest by Left students on Saturday against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The students had dubbed the meeting a "compromise" by Banerjee on livewire issues like the CAA and NRC.

Banerjee, however, had insisted it was a "courtesy call".

Immediately after meeting Modi she had joined the sit-in by the students' wing of her party.

It was there she encountered the Left protest.

A reliable source told PTI and some other media organisations on Wednesday morning that an FIR was lodged against around 150 people over the protest against Banerjee.

However, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Murlidhar Sharma said late Wednesday evening that no case has been lodged in connection with the incident.

"There is no such case. This is an incorrect news," Sharma told PTI.

On Saturday, members of SFI, AISA, IC of Presidency University students unions chanting 'Azadi' and 'Shame Shame' broke three barricades put up near the stage of the dharna, not far from the Raj Bhavan, and demanded explanation from Banerjee as she rushed from a programme attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the venue.

The Left students had alleged that Banerjee had "compromised" the agitation against CAA by meeting Modi, which Banerjee had termed as a courtesy call.

The TMC supremo, somehow placated the students saying she would not go back on her stand on the CAA-NRC-NPR.

She said that she raised the issue of financial assistance that the state is yet to receive from the Centre.

Modi was on a two-day visit to the city to participate in the 150 years celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust, amid massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide NRC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Kolkata Police TMC Citizenship Act CAA
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp