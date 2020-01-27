Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata's 'Shaheen Bagh' protesters continue anti-CAA stir on Republic Day

The gathering swelled during the afternoon as students of different college and universities gathered to express their solidarity with the women.

Published: 27th January 2020 09:55 AM

Students take part in a rally protest against Citizenship Act and NRC in Kolkata Friday Dec. 20 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Students take part in a rally protest against Citizenship Act and NRC. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: About 60 Muslim women, who have been carrying out their demonstration against the CAA, and the proposed nationwide NRC at the Park Circus Maidan here, continued their agitation on Sunday and took the pledge to save the Constitution on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day.

The sit-in by the women, ranging from homemakers to professionals, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) on the lines of the Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi, entered its 20th day on Sunday.

Nausreen, one of the 60 women and a homemaker, said "this is a different 26th January" for her, unlike past years.

During past occasions, she had gone to Alipore Zoo, Maidan, Eco Park or some other places with her husband and son for a family picnic but this year, they are at the protest venue.

"This is a new feeling. There is a new spirit of bonhomie among all of us - the men and women of different communities - as we all take oath to remain united to save the Constitution," Nausreen said.

As one of the participants suddenly started singing the national anthem, all others present on the occasion at the ground, joined her.

The gathering swelled during the afternoon as students of different college and universities gathered to express their solidarity with the women.

"We will never leave the place unless there is a favourable decision with regard to our demand for scrapping of the CAA," another protester Nauseen Baba Khan said.

As people formed a human chain to protest against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC at the Park Circus seven-point crossing, many of those, who gathered at the sit-in, rushed outside the ground to participate in the programme.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Choudhury, who went to Park Circus Maidan to express solidarity with the protesters, said he went there not as a politician but as a citizen of this country.

"I offer my support to the "mothers and sisters who have been staying out of their homes for so many days," he added.

TAGS
Shaheen Bagh Citizenship Act CAA Park Circus Maidan NRC NPR
Comments

