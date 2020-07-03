Calcutta HC additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee passes away

By PTI

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee died on Friday after suffering a heart attack, its registrar general said.

Justice Banerjee passed away around 5.30 am at a city hospital, Calcutta High Court Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay said.

Born on June 1, 1969, Justice Banerjee was elevated to the post of additional judge on September 21, 2017, according to the high court website.

In a tweet, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over his demise.

"Shocked and saddened to hear the news of passing away of Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee, Calcutta High Court Judge and former Vice President of High Court Bar Association. Condolences to his friends and family who have suffered such a terrible loss," she said.