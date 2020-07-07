STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Some lawyers appear in open court hearings at Calcutta HC, some opt for video-conferencing

Six courts - four division benches and two single benches - sat on Tuesday to take up various listed matters, including criminal and civil cases.

Published: 07th July 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A section of lawyers appeared in physical open courts at the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, even as some other advocates chose to plead their matters through video-conferencing.

Ending an impasse over the issue of advocates attending physical open courts amid the COVID-19 crisis, three representative associations of the lawyers at the high court had passed separate resolutions last week that left it to individual lawyers to decide on whether to plead their cases in open court rooms.

Six courts - four division benches and two single benches - sat on Tuesday to take up various listed matters, including criminal and civil cases.

While a section of advocates, including prosecution lawyers, appeared in open courts, some others pleaded their matters through video conferencing.

In some matters, hybrid hearings were held with the lawyer representing a litigant appearing in person while the other lawyer arguing the matter through video link.

The High Court Bar Association took a resolution last week letting the lawyers decide on attending physical open courts.

The Bar Library Club, which had also taken a similar resolution, did not make further requests to its members not to appear in physical open courts, its honorary general secretary Pramit Ray had said.

The Bar Library Club left it to the individual lawyers to decide on whether to participate in the hearings in physical open court from Monday.

There was no sitting of the high court on Monday after a full court reference was made mourning the demise of Justice Pratik Prakash Banerjee.

The high court had reopened for physical hearing of cases on June 11 after a gap of over two-and-a-half months since normal functioning was stopped owing to the lockdown.

It had been taking up only very urgent matters through video conference hearings.

The high court administration had on June 16 said that hearings through video conference will continue as earlier, along with physical functioning of the court.

Most lawyers, however, stayed away from attending the court for physical hearing following a decision by the Calcutta High Court Bar Association not to attend the proceedings citing safety issues over the pandemic.

The Bar Library Club and the Incorporated Law Society had also made similar requests to their respective members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Calcutta High Court Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp