STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

SFI providing cooked meals to lockdown-hit people in south Kolkata for over 100 days

A few days back someone donated Rs 10,000 for including chicken in the menu as it was his marriage anniversary, the SFI leader said.

Published: 19th July 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Food

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: For the past 109 days, a community kitchen, run by the students' wing of the CPI(M), is providing meals to over 500 marginalised people in Jadavpur- Tollygunge areas of the city.

The students, who have created a corpus to fund the initiative for lessening the hardship of the lockdown-hit people, have also found volunteers and contributors from outside the party fold.

A Students Federation of India (SFI) leader told PTI on Sunday that around 450 people in Jadavpur area are being provided with a lunch pack comprising rice, soyabean, egg at a price of Rs 20 as they are now unwilling to accept it free of charge with reopening of some economic activities.

Another 70 people are being given free meals at several distribution points in the belt covering a distance of over 2 km, he said.

"We are getting overwhelming support from professionals, businessmen and students," he said.

"Personalities like filmmaker Kamaleswar Mukhopadhyay, director Anik Dutta, music composer Debajyoti Mishra, actor Sabyasachi Chakroborty have come forward to support us both physically and financially.

"There are hundreds of others who are donating whatever they can. We have created a corpus on our own but we are also humbly accepting the donation of the common people as a mark of respect," he said.

A few days back someone donated Rs 10,000 for including chicken in the menu as it was his marriage anniversary, the SFI leader said.

A samaritan funded part of the special menu on another day to celebrate his daughter's birthday.

"Several days of a month are thus marked for such special treats by a number of people in the locality who shun celebrations and come forward to support the daily wagers hit by the lockdown," the SFI leader said.

The community kitchen was started by the SFI in the first week of April when Left activists realised that packets of food grains and other essentials were of no use to a majority of daily wage earners from neighboring states who did not have the provision to cook.

Prior to the lockdown, they used to solely depend on roadside eateries.

"We realised it will be better if they are given cooked food and so the community kitchen was set up near Jadavpur University. Soon three other community kitchens started in nearby places and together we started feeding 700- 750 people daily during that time," he said.

The number of people has come down to 520 now as some of them have left for homes with the commencement of bus services and some others beginning to earn again.

"They are doing praiseworthy work. The lockdown has shown how the students and youths can rise to the occasion to support the poor," Filmmaker Kamaleswar Mukhopadhyay said.

In another part of the city, the Left-wing students are providing free cooked meals to around 400 poor people in the Khidderpore-Watgunje belt every day.

"Our initiative has entered the 105th day on Sunday and we will run it in the coming days," another SFI member sid.

The SFI state committee member said, during the lockdown phase the Left-wing organisation operated as many as 500 community kitchens all over the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SFI Kolkata Kolkata Lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp