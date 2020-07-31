STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC MP duo Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty enjoy the 'new normal' in COVID times during shoot

TMC MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty, who are close friends in real life, said they are happy to be back on shooting floors for 'SOS Kolkata'.

Actor-tuned-politicians Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Actor turned TMC MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty, who share screen space in Bengali film 'SOS Kolkata', are enjoying the "new normal" after the West Bengal government allowed shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jahan, the MP from Basirhat, said on Thursday that she is happy that she landed the lead role of the female protagonist around whom the film has been made.

"It is not usual and conventional to have a female lead in a Bengali film...a smart, intelligent, gritty character," Jahan said about the role she always wanted to play.

"Times are difficult. Hence maintaining all standard protocols were crucial which made us shoot both at day and night hours. We are now wrapping up the end shoots of SOS Kolkata which will be released on big screen," she told reporters.

Jahan's co-star, friend and colleague in the Lok Sabha, Mimi Chakraborty said, "We are happy that the shoots have passed off so smoothly. I am playing Sanjana, a woman pivotal to the film."

Director Anshuman Pratyush said it was a relief to be back on the floors after a four-month lockdown and "we are abiding by all safety norms stipulated by the government."

He said the film will be released this Durga puja, Bengal's most popular festival, which will be celebrated in October.

The film cast includes Yash Dasgupta, Ena Saha, Shantilal Mukherjee, Rupa Bhattacharya and Sabyasachi Chakraborty.

This is Jahan's second film after she was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Chakraborty is the Trinamool Congress MP from Jadavpur.

