STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Rapid antibody tests in Kolkata as Bengal capital records highest daily COVID-19 spike

Samples were taken from residents of ward numbers 11, 28, 61, 82 and 90, all of which have a large number of containment zones.

Published: 17th June 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker carries medical waste for disposal at Calcutta Medical College Hospital during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Kolkata Tuesday June 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Tuesday started IgG antibody tests among people in some of the worst-hit areas to check for community spread of the coronavirus, a senior official said.

Samples were taken from residents of ward numbers 11, 28, 61, 82 and 90, all of which have a large number of containment zones, he said.

Samples of 100 people in each of these wards were collected and they will be sent to the ICMR's laboratory in Chennai for testing.

"We had got guidelines from the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and according to that we have started conducting these tests from today," chairman of the KMC board of administrators Firhad Hakim said.

The apex health research body, ICMR, has advised states to conduct sero-survey to assess the proportion of population, including asymptomatic individuals, exposed to coronavirus infection.

Sero-survey involves testing of blood serum of a group of individuals for the presence of antibodies against that infection to know who has been infected in the past and has now recovered.

In its advice to the states, the ICMR said periodic sero-surveys are useful to guide policymakers and stressed that IgG ELISA test should be used for carrying out such surveys.

Antibodies generally start appearing after two weeks of the onset of infection, once the individual has recovered, and last for several months.

"Therefore, the IgG test is not useful for detecting acute infection but indicates episode of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the past," the ICMR had said in a statement.

Kolkata recorded its highest single-day spike with 170 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the state health department.

The state capital, which has reported the maximum number of cases in the state, saw its tally jumping to 3,946 with detection of the fresh cases, it said.

There are 2,097 active cases in the city at present, while 1,548 people have been discharged from hospitals so far.

In all, the state reported 415 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths, it said.

The death toll in the state rose to 495 with the latest fatalities.

All the 10 fresh deaths were because of "comorbidities, where COVID-19 was incidental", according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

The total number of cases in the state soared to 11,909, of which 5,386 people are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals, it said.

At least 534 people were discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours after being cured.

Four of the new deaths were reported from Kolkata where the death toll stood at 301, three from North 24 Parganas, two from Howrah, and one from South 24 Parganas districts, the bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas recorded 70 cases, 40 new cases were detected in Howrah, 31 in South 24 Paraganas, 18 in Coochbehar, 15 each in Hooghly and Purba Medinipore districts, 13 in Birbhum, 10 in Malda and nine in Paschim Medinipore district, it added.

Eight new cases were found in Nadia, five in Jalpaiguri, two each in Murshidabad, Bankura and Dakshin Dinajpur districts, the bulletin stated.

One case each were reported from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Uttar Dinajpur, Purulia, Purba Burdwan, it added.

In the last 24 hours, 8,512 samples have been tested for COVID-19, raising the total number of tests to 3,51,754.

A constable of the Kolkata Police was among those testing positive for the disease and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, sources said.

Over 200 personnel of the force have so far been infected by the deadly virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Kolkata Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp