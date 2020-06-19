STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

LAC standoff: Kolkata's Chinese community wary of 1962 rerun

The Chinese community in the city is one of the largest in the country and is apprehensive that the escalation of the conflict between the two Asian giants would hamper them.

Published: 19th June 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Youth Congress activists smash Chinese products on a banner that reads 'Boycott Made In China' during a protest over the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley by the Chinese People's Liberation Army PLA troops in Kolkata Thursday June 18 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Cheng Lee (67), a Chinese Indian, has been flipping television news channels at his home in the city since Tuesday trying to keep track of the Sino-India standoff in faraway Ladakh, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed on June 15.

He is not alone.

The Chinese community in the city is one of the largest in the country and is apprehensive that the escalation of the conflict between the two Asian giants would hamper their lives and livelihood.

Lee (name changed), like other seniors of his community, has a fervent prayer for peace on his lips.

He does not want a rerun of the 1962 Indo-China war, when he had to leave the city that he calls home following a backlash against the Chinese community.

"I was nine years old when the 1962 war took place. I vividly remember the day in October when some people pelted stones at our house and asked us to leave the country. A few days later, my father and uncle were detained by police. My mother took me and my younger brother away to Darjeeling, where we lived for a year," Lee told PTI on Thursday.

"We do not want a rerun of that situation. We do not want to speak about it," said Lee, who represents the third generation of his family in the city.

He runs a footwear shop that stands cheek by jowl with similar ones owned by members of the Chinese Indian community in central Kolkata.

There are around 4,000 Chinese left in the city, down from 20,000 as most of them migrated to Hong Kong, Canada and Australia after the 1962 war.

The community is apprehensive of even speaking about the escalation of tension between the two countries.

Its members do not want to attract attention as they fear a backlash in view of the situation.

The undercurrents of tension are already apparent.

The Galwan Valley violence in eastern Ladakh has broken the brittle peace between the two neighbouring countries, spurring hashtags like "BoycottChina" and "India'senemyChina" on the social media and street protests.

According to the president of the Chinese Indian Community, Kolkata, Been Ching Law, the community fears that the war-like situation between the two countries could lead to xenophobia against the Chinese Indian people.

"We do not want a war, we want peace. The memories of the 1962 war are still fresh for the elders in the community, who were persecuted during that period. Apart from a few, most of us were born and brought up here. We are Indians, it is just that our surnames are Chinese," Law told PTI.

He said the members of the Chinese Indian community participate in Durga Puja, Diwali and Holi.

"Our children hardly recognise their Chinese origin, neither can they speak Mandarin. They are more comfortable in Hindi and Bengali," Law said.

The Chinese migration to the city began in 1780, when it was a bustling town in British India.

With growing livelihood opportunities, the settlers preferred to stay back and made it their second home.

"But the 1962 war changed everything. We were made to feel that this was not our country. We do not want to have that feeling once again."

"For the last several decades we have earned the respect of the people here. We do not want to be treated with suspicion now," P Chung of the Indian Chinese Youth Association said.

During the 1962 war, most of the members of the Chinese community were spared arrest but asked to report to the local police station regularly and stay within the limits of the China towns at Tangra and Territi Bazar in the city.

The restrictions were relaxed only in the early 1980s and withdrawn entirely in the late 1990s.

According to Law, the taboo of the 1962 war had a cascading effect on the Chinese Indian community.

As job opportunities shrank, most of them diverted to restaurant, tannery and shoemaking business.

The owner of a Chinese restaurant in the city feels that any worsening of Indo-China relations adversely affects business as people avoid the restaurants in the famed China Town at Tangra, considering the area to be a "hub of anti-India activities".

"When the standoff at Doklam took place in 2017, the footfall at our restaurants dropped drastically," he said.

Local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and councillor of the Tangra China Town area Swapan Sammaddar said he has assured the community of safety and security.

"When I visited China Town on Wednesday evening, most of the Chinese people there were scared due to the ongoing protests across the city. I told them not to worry and to remain calm," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India-China Border Standoff 1962 Indo-China war Line of Actual Control
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp