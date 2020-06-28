Kolkata Diary: All that is happening in the 'City of Joy'

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

Amphan aftermath: Forest department to plant trees

The forest department will plant trees along some of the Kolkata’s arterial thoroughfares where the city’s greenery was ravaged by cyclone Amphan last month. Though it is the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s responsibility for plantation in the state capital, this time the forest department has been asked to do the job, said an official of forest department. The roads where the forest department will plants trees include Southern Avenue, Ballygunge Circular Road, Park Street, Gariahat Road, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, EM Bypass and Rashbehari Avenue-Ruby connector.

NUJS raise funds to send migrants back home

The students of the National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata, raised fund and sent 180 migrant workers stranded in Mumbai because of the lockdown to Dehradun in a chartered aircraft. The students started a fundraiser and collected Rs 15 lakh within four days, a said a member of Students' Juridical Association, the students’ body of the NUJS.

To enable workers to reach home from the airport, transport was organised by the students in coordination with the local administration and NGOs. Arrangements were made to transport them to Mumbai airport. A section of NUJS students had started planning to help the workers after they learn their plight. When the lockdown was relaxed, the students got in touch with three NGOs in Mumbai to help identify the workers.

KMC to work on building additional electric pyres

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has started work on building two additional electric pyres at the Dhapa crematorium where people dying from COVID-19 are being cremated. The crematorium has two pyres but the civic body’s officials said they were working on the capacity to ensure there was no delay in cremation. After cyclone Amphan hit the state capital, a queue of Covid-19 bodies had formed as power supply to the crematorium had snapped. The crematorium was earlier used to cremate unclaimed bodies.

Archdiocese-run schools to waive fees

Eight unaided ICSE schools run directly by the archdiocese of Kolkata will waive half of their annual fees. 50 per cent waiver on annual fees will be granted to all students. Though there is no waiver on monthly tuition fees, relaxation will be given to students.

Five of the archdiocese-run schools in Kolkata are St Aloysius Orphanage Day School, Loyola High School, St Mary’s School, Meghamala Roy Education Centre and Marian Day Centre. The rests three in Kharagpur in West Midnapore are Sacred Heart High School, St Joseph’s High School and Christopher Day School.