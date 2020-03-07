Home Cities Kolkata

BJP invites Kolkata Municipal Corporation election aspirants to put CVs in dropbox

The prospective candidate need not be an activist of the party but should be popular in his/her locality and have a good image, a senior BJP leader said on Saturday.

Published: 07th March 2020 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The state BJP has kept a dropbox outside its party headquarters in the city, where anyone willing to contest the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls can put in their 'bio-data'.

The prospective candidate need not be an activist of the party but should be popular in his/her locality and have a good image, a senior BJP leader said on Saturday.

"We know there are many people who want to contest on BJP ticket but don't know where to reach or whom to approach," BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha told PTI.

"The BJP, being a believer in the true spirit of democracy, wants to give them the chance to apply for candidature," Sinha said.

He said the dropbox has been put up five days ago at the state BJP office and will remain for several days.

"We will screen the applications, containing details about the aspirants, at the appropriate time," he said, adding, the box is yet to be opened and so the number of applicants in the last five days is unknown.

To a question, Sinha said there is no plan to repeat the exercise in districts for the municipal elections.

"As of now the exercise is at towards choosing candidates in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections in a democratic, transparent way, which is the hallmark of the BJP," he said.

"For districts, those willing to contest on party ticket will have to visit the district office," he said.

The elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and 107 other civic bodies of West Bengal are likely to be held in mid-April, official sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata Municipal Corporation BJP KMC elections
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp