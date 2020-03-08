Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata Police sets up team to investigate RBU 'Basanta Utsav' photos with expletives

At this year's spring festival at the RBU campus, some young men and women posed for photos with swear words written with colours on their bodies.

Published: 08th March 2020 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 11:03 PM

Students perform a traditional dance as they celebrate 'Basanta Utsav' or spring festival in Kolkata. (AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has set up a team to probe the photos of some young men and women who took part in the 'Basanta Utsav' on the RBU campus with cuss words written on their bodies, which went viral on social media and raised a storm, an officer said on Sunday.

Senior officers of Kolkata Police's Cyber department have been kept in the team to investigate into the matter after RBU authorities had filed a police complaint at Sinthi Police Station on Friday, he said.

"There is not much to do according to the nature of the complaint of the RBU authorities. Their complaint is mainly against the nuisance in public harming the reputation of the University. We can consider the IPC 290 in this matter. We are looking into it," the IPS officer said.

The IPC 290 is generally slapped against people for public nuisance.

At this year's spring festival or 'Basanta Utsav', at the RBU campus which was held on Thursday, some young men and women posed for photos with swear words written with colours on their bodies.

A group of four women in sarees had a line of a famous Rabindranath Tagore song written on their backs to which an expletive was added.

'Basanta Utsav' is held on the varsity's BT Road campus every year ahead of Holi.

Another image showed three kurta-pyjama clad young men posing in front of four girls with a Bengali expletive meaning "care a damn" painted on their chests.

The photos went viral on social media, triggering an outrage, with many slamming the young men and women for showing "utter disrespect" to Rabindranath Tagore and Bengali culture.

