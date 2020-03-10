Home Cities Kolkata

Complaint filed against Roddur Roy for Tagore's parody songs

Roy's name surfaced after young men and women, who took part in 'Basanta Utsav' on RBU campus posed with cuss words written on their bodies.

Published: 10th March 2020 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Roddur Roy (Photo| Youtube screengrab)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A complaint was filed at a police station here on Tuesday against Roddur Roy, a popular face on social media, for composing parodies of Rabindranath Tagore's songs using cuss words, a police officer said.

The complaint was filed at the Beleghata police station by an organisation of teachers, urging the police to take strict actions against Roy, the officer said.

"This cannot be accepted. That man has no right to create such nonsense parodies distorting Tagore's songs. We will be filing more complaints against him in almost everywhere in West Bengal," said a member of the organisation.

"It's quite unfortunate that police have not taken any legal step against this man. not taken any step so we decided to step in," he added. Police said they are looking into the matter.

Roy's name surfaced after young men and women, who took part in 'Basanta Utsav (spring festival) on the BT Road campus of the Rabindra Bharati University, posed with cuss words written on their bodies photos of which went viral on social media and raised a storm.

'Basanta Utsav' is held on the varsity's BT Road campus every year ahead of Holi.

Later, it was learnt that the cuss words used by them were part of Roy's distorted parody of Tagore's popular songs.

The university authorities on Friday last had filed a complaint at the Sinthi police station following the social media storm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roddur Roy Rabindranath Tagore
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Critic
    A middle aged man still thrives on such abusive life!!!
    11 hours ago reply
Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp