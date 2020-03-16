STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Kolkata High Court to begin thermal screening of visitors from Tuesday

The Bar Association of Calcutta High Court also welcomed the decision of the Registrar General of Calcutta HC to only hear urgent matters in the court in the wake of COVID-19.

Published: 16th March 2020

Kolkata High Court

Kolkata High Court (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOKLATA: Amid growing concerns over coronavirus outbreak, the Kolkata High Court on Monday announced that it would start screening visitors from Tuesday to prevent the spread of the disease.

Thermal scanning equipment will be positioned at all gates of the court.

On Sunday, the Registrar General of Kolkata HC issued a notification announcing that the court will only hear urgent matters and that normal functioning of the court will be affected till March 20 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that from Tuesday, (March 17, 2020) the cause list will be published for only those matters which are urgent in nature and mentioned before the respective benches for listing," the notification issued on Sunday said.

The High Court also said that the presence of staff in all courts in the state should be reduced by at least half and the office shall ensure that the staff works on rotation.

The registrar also directed to postpone the judicial academy from Monday until further orders and ensure proper sanitation in courtrooms and court complexes.

