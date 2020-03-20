STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK returnee tests positive in Kolkata for COVID-19, 2nd case in Bengal

The man returned from the UK on March 13 and was admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital in the city on March 19 with symptoms of COVID-19, the state government official said.

Published: 20th March 2020 10:32 AM

Coronavirus, Chennai

Airport wears a deserted look on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A Kolkata resident with a recent travel history to the United Kingdom has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making it the second confirmed case in West Bengal, an official said on Friday.

The swabs of the patient were collected and the reports received from the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases confirmed that the man contracted the deadly virus, according to the official.

The man is in his early 20s and a resident of Ballygunge area.

The coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

