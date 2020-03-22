STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Three test positive in Kolkata, total COVID-19 cases in Bengal rise to seven

The three are parents of a UK-returned youth, the second positive case of the deadly infection in the state, and a maid working at their residence in Ballygunge area.

Published: 22nd March 2020 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

So far 11 people have tested positive to coronavirus in Mumbai and 127 people are admitted for possible infection.

Representational Image. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Three more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kolkata on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal to seven, health department officials said.

The fresh cases are the parents of a UK-returned man, the second coronavirus patient in the state, and help working at their Ballygunge residence, they said.

All of them are currently at the isolation ward of the state-run Beliaghata ID hospital, the officials said.

Eight other family members of the 22-year-old man have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital's Rajarhat campus, where they are under observations, officials said.

Health department sources said test reports of the eight people were awaited.

The man, who is pursuing higher studies in the UK, had returned home on March 13.

He got himself admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital after two of his batchmates, residents of Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh, tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a health official, the condition of a 57-year-old patient admitted to a private hospital continues to be "very critical".

All coronavirus patients are under observation, he said, adding that a few of them have a slight fever while two have a sore throat.

On Sunday, the state health department collected 14 samples for testing and kept 21 people under hospital isolation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata coronavirus case Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp