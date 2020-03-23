STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work of Class 12 board exams put off in Bengal amid coronavirus outbreak 

While higher secondary exams were conducted from March 13 to 21, examinations for three papers scheduled on March 23, March 25 and March 27 will now be held after April 15.

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has suspended post-examination work of class 12 state board examinations in wake of the emerging situation due to coronavirus outbreak.

Council president Mohua Das in a notification on Sunday evening said that all post-examination work, including despatching answer sheets to the head examiner's residence and distribution of answer scripts among examiners, will remain suspended till March 31.

The HS Council also announced the immediate closure of its head office and four regional offices from March 23 to March 27.

The council's decision followed a similar move by West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Sunday which asked examiners to put off the scheduled process of submission of marks and answer scripts of the secondary examination to head examiners until further orders.

The secondary examinations were conducted from February 18 to February 27.

After evaluation of the answer scripts, the examiner's hand over the papers to respective head examiners, which is then checked and scrutinised by them.

Later, after tabulation of marks, it is submitted to the board.

The process is the same for both secondary and higher secondary examinations.

TAGS
Higher Secondary Exam West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Coronavirus COVID-19
