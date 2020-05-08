STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: SBI shuts Kolkata wing after employee tests positive, CISF official succumbs to deadly virus

The SBI official said the employee was not attending office for the last 8-10 days and was later found to have contracted the deadly virus.

Health workers collect swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata.

Health workers collect swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: State Bank of India has closed down a section of the Local Head Office (LHO) here after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Friday.

The employee is associated with the Liability Centralised Processing Centre located at the 'E' wing of the LHO.

The SBI official said the employee was not attending office for the last 8-10 days and was later found to have contracted the deadly virus.

"Since then, we have sanitised the entire building and the section has been closed till May 11," he said, adding, other departments are functional.

The employee is being treated at a private hospital.

"As a responsible organisation, we will have to look into the welfare of all employees and follow the protocol in such challenging circumstances," the official said.

He said another SBI staff, who had travelled to a foreign country, also tested positive, but has recovered now following treatment at a government hospital.

Meanwhile, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official posted in Kolkata has succumbed to COVID-19, officials said on Friday.

He is the second CISF official to die of coronavirus.

The Assistant Sub Inspector rank official was posted at the Indian Museum security unit of the force in West Bengal's capital city.

On Thursday, a CISF head constable posted at the Mumbai international airport had succumbed to the virus.

This the fifth death from the disease in paramilitary or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) that work under the command of the Union home ministry.

There have been two deaths each in the CISF and the Border Security Force and one in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The 1.62 lakh personnel strong force tasked primarily to guard civil airports in the country and vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain has 32 active cases of the pandemic till now, as per officials.

