STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Liquor outlets in Bengal run out stock, down shutters amid COVID-19 lockdown 

The West Bengal government took the decision to reopen the shops in red, green and orange zones, barring the containment areas, but there was inadequate backend support for logistics.

Published: 10th May 2020 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Off-shop liquor licensees in West Bengal on Sunday said most outlets that were allowed to reopen during the lockdown have downed their shutters after running out of stock.

The West Bengal government took the decision to reopen the shops in red, green and orange zones, barring the containment areas, but there was inadequate backend support for logistics, they alleged.

A former office-bearer of the West Bengal Foreign Liquor Manufacturers, Wholesalers and Bonders Association told PTI that the shops generally keep three to four days of stock.

"Due to inadequate logistics support, replenishment of stock is not taking place and scattered sales are reported across the state. The situation is absolutely chaotic," he said, adding that manufacturing of spirits and beer in state's distilleries and breweries had started only two days back.

Following the imposition of 30 per cent sales tax, companies have also been taking time to supply liquor bottles with new MRP to warehouses of the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO), he said.

"This also creates a problem in the supplies of liquor to the shops. The entire supply chain is disturbed," the former official of the licensees' body said.

Of around 500 shops in the city, roughly 50 remained open in the last two days, he said, adding that the scenario is "more or less the same in other parts of the state".

"I think the problem will persist for another 45 days before the supply chain gets normal," said a present office-bearer of the association.

Most orders are being placed for 750 ml bottles while demand for lower quantities is less in both offline and online segments, he said.

Owing to a hefty increase in MRP, bottles of upscale liquor brands are not sold much, the official said.

He said only 30 per cent of the liquor shop owners across the state were able to keep their outlets open.

An official of the liquor shop and hotel owners' association said almost all the shops were closed on Saturday and sales were "negligible since Friday".

"Some sales are happening online, but the response is poor," she said.

There are around 3,500 liquor shops in the state, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bengal Lockdown
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp