Love's Labour Lost: How the theatre world is coping with the COVID-19 lockdown

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar By

Online Desk

As with most professions in the world stuck in the 'Great Lockdown' unleashed by the deadly coronavirus, the precariousness the theatre world is now staring at has brought despair and financial crisis for those dependent on it.

Theatres in Kolkata that would often come alive in the evenings with artistes and audiences coming together to be a part of the visual experience now wear a deserted look. With social distancing the thumb rule to avoid getting infected with the virus, the larger question remains -- when will people regain trust and return?

"We don't know for how long there won't be any shows. Theatre is like prem, you can't do it alone. It still amazes me how the theatre still survives in a third-world country. Although it is an entertainment sector, it's not part of the industry. The safe bet to say (of when it will open) is December,” says Adrija Majumder, a young thespian from Kolkata.

Echoing her thoughts, 28-year-old Anirijt Hore suggests it is time to create on paper - to plan, ideate, and produce later.

"Everyday things are changing for the worse. The entire entertainment industry depends on people coming together, which is impossible right now. I don't see a very strong future in the immediate scenario. I am optimistic that things will change," he adds.

READ| Cinematic intimacy will take time to return: Bollywood insiders on social distancing

Many artistes can possibly afford to wait to return to the stage, but not so those dependent on theatre to earn their bread and butter.

"Theatre doesn't pay well. Even the hub of theatre -- Berlin is thriving mostly on passion. The worst sufferers are those who work behind the scenes, who rarely get acknowledged. And the pay was never enough for them anyway," Adrija said.

Assistance for Disaster Affected Artistes, a relief campaign that aims to provide funds for those in the lower rungs of the entertainment industry, has a target - to disburse Rs 35 lakh among 100 families for six months across India.

"Several thespians are taking online workshops and using that remuneration to help those in distress," she adds.

Senior thespians in Kolkata, such as Anirban Bhattacharya and Joyraj Bhattacharya have set up relief funds for daily-wage workers involved in this sector.

Ujan Chatterjee, who has been a key member of Anirban Bhattacharya's relief team, said that they have so far helped 120 such persons financially from across the state of West Bengal.

"When the lockdown was declared, it took me a while to grasp its meaning. And then, it made me depressed. Then, Anirban da asked me to be a part of the fund. I am glad to have extended help to those who earn their bread through theatre. Since then, I have used this time to gain clarity in life and ponder more on subjects of my interest," he says.

Future of theatre

Theatre is but an experience of people in flesh and blood filling a space and coming together to appreciate the art of drama. American playwright Arthur Miller rightly said, "The theater is so endlessly fascinating because it's so accidental. It's so much like life."

From being celebrated on a 45-feet screen to finding a place on a 5-inch mobile screen, cinema has over the years changed. So, is the future of theatre too digital?

Ujan disagrees. "Digitisation for the purpose of archiving has been there for a long time. But theatre is all about a live performance. If theatre becomes digital, it will lose its true essence. I don't think people will appreciate this," he argues.

Anirijit, however, believes digitisation can be a way out to save the art form.

"There have been several shows available on an OTT platform, prior to the lockdown. Now, this could become popular. A lot of live theatre is happening in Mumbai with prominent faces. But physical presence is of utmost importance in theatre. So, I don't know," he adds.

Social distancing goes against human nature and has secluded people from one another. Till the time people gain enough trust to come together or even sit down for a basic adda in the post-coronavirus world, theatre will cease to exist, Ujan concludes.