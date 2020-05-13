STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CISF officer dies due to COVID-19 in Kolkata, 37 colleagues turn positive

The 37 personnel found COVID positive have already been shifted for treatment at State Medical Facilities designated for treatment of the virus.

CISF personnel on duty.

CISF personnel on duty. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of CISF deputed in Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineering (GRSE) Ltd having history of diabetes and hypertension tested positive for COVID-19 and died in Kolkata on Wednesday, 37 of his colleagues also turned positive.

The colleagues lived with the deceased officer in the same barrack and it has been sanitized now.

All CISF personnel who reside within the barrack accommodation of GRSE main unit have been placed under quarantine and their samples have been immediately sent for testing, said a spokesperson of the central force.

"The state administration has been highly supportive in providing prompt hospitalization facility to these personnel and also in sanitizing their barracks," said the spokesperson.

GRSE has been under lockdown since March 23.

Earlier another CISF officer who was deployed at Indian Museum, tested positive for Covid-19 and died.

  • Amit Banerjee
    Test records of the passengers about Covid-19 should be with them.Again passengers will get down from train again they will be checked.Infections can hold.All others you are doing.
    23 hours ago reply
