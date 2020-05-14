STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Doctor travels 2200 km during lockdown to fight coronavirus in his home state

Rohit Panda, who has recently passed MBBS from Bharati Vidyapeeth University Medical College in Pune, was unfazed with the myriad restrictions in place.

Published: 14th May 2020 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus; nurse; doctor; masks

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Doctors are in the forefront of the war with the killer coronavirus and a keen young medico has travelled more than 2200 km by car in stifling PPE gear from Pune to Kolkata braving fears of infection and restrictions to movement during the country-wide lockdown to be with the people of his home state West Bengal in the time of distress.

Rohit Panda, who has recently passed MBBS from Bharati Vidyapeeth University Medical College in Pune, was unfazed with the myriad restrictions in place and travelled for over four days across five states to fulfill his dream.

He will join duty in the medicine department of the state-run S S K M Hospital in the city from next week after some formalities are completed.

"My internship in rural areas in Maharashtra was over on April 17. During my internship I could sense how fast coronavirus was spreading its tentacles in the country and the magnitude of its outbreak. I was also following the emerging situation in Bengal and I decided to join the medical fraternity in my state to be at the side of its people. However, there were procedural delays in getting an e-pass from the authorities in Maharashtra without which I could not travel," he told PTI on Wednesday.

He had applied for work in West Bengal which was granted by the state health department.

But with restrictions in place on travel , he had approached the office of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for help on May 2.

He was granted an e-pass for inter-state travel promptly by the West Bengal health and public welfare department on that very day.

He did not waste time and set off on the arduous Pune-Kolkata road journey the very next day at 8 am before the curfew hour began in the corona-hit Maharashtra city.

He crossed the borders of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha over the next four days before reaching Kolkata on May 7.

Panda said that during his journey through the highways he saw large number of migrant labourers waiting for hours at the inter-state borders at the health screening kiosks .

"As I entered Odisha border from Andhra Pradesh I saw that hundreds of migrant labourers were made to stand in queue. There was no social distancing (an important measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus) between them. I refused to stand in the same queue and so had to wait for several hours in my car before being checked and allowed to proceed," he recalled.

"I want to save lives. So I was armed with all protective equipment - face shields, hand gloves, the PPE gear. I took off the jacket only when it became too heavy for me to move," Panda said.

He recalls the help extended by locals to him at least twice in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha once to change a flat tyre and another to change the coolant.

"I was in a hurry to reach home and there were times when I feared I would be delayed. Common people came to my help," he said.

Panda had praise for arrangements made for migrant labourers at the West Bengal border.

When I reached the Bengal border on May 7 morning the one very big difference I noticed was that there were better arrangements for the thousands of migrant labourers waiting there.

There was a quarantine unit and rapid tests were being conducted.

Quizzed why he wanted to be in Kolkata instead of working among the people in Maharashtra, Panda said "I had heard many health care workers were getting infected by coronavirus in Bengal. In Maharashtra, the number was lower. So I wanted to join the healthcare soldiers in Bengal to wage the battle from the frontline."

"Also I wanted to fight against COVID -19 in my home state. Otherwise serving people in Maharashtra or Bengal is the same for a doctor as one is serving the people of the country," the young medico said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0 India Lockdown 3.0 Corona Warrior
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp