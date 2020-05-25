STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata: Cop suffering respiratory problems dies at hospital, colleagues protest alleging negligence by seniors

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had assured to look into their grievances and demands, and promised to provide them the best of medical facilities available.

Published: 25th May 2020 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

protest, strike

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: A police constable, who was admitted to a state-run hospital here with "respiratory problems and other COVID-19 symptoms", died on Monday morning, sparking anger and anxiety among his colleagues, who staged a protest, alleging negligence on the part of their seniors.

The victim, in his late-40s, had been suffering from respiratory problems for a while, but he was taken to the hospital by police authorities only on Sunday, they claimed.

Some of the agitators also vandalised property at Garfa police station, claiming that the constable should have been taken to a private hospital for better treatment.

Hospital officials were not available for comment on the matter, but sources in the Kolkata Police said that the constable's swab samples have tested negative for COVID-19.

"He was admitted to the Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) ward, although he showed symptoms of COVID-19. I think he should have been taken better care of, before his condition deteriorated. And why wasn't he was taken to a private hospital," one of the agitating policemen said.

A team of senior officers of the Kolkata Police reached the Garfa police station to pacify the agitators, following which they called off the protest. At least seven police officers here have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

Last week, over 500 personnel of the Kolkata Police Combat Force had protested at PTS complex on AJC Road, claiming that they were being deployed in areas where chances of contracting COVID-19 are high.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had assured to look into their grievances and demands, and promised to provide them the best of medical facilities available.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Lockdown Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp