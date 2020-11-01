STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

COVID-19: Actor Soumitra Chatterjee's condition critical, given blood transfusion

The 85-year-old Chatterjee was admitted to a private hospital in the city 25-days back after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 01st November 2020 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee was given blood transfusion on Sunday after his haemoglobin count fluctuated as his condition remained critical, one of the attending doctors said in a statement.

The 85-year-old Chatterjee was admitted to a private hospital in the city 25-days back after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The condition of the veteran actor was a matter of concern due to co-morbidities and advanced age, the doctor said, adding "We are fire fighting with complications happening."

"His bleeding part is not contained or controlled fully. His haemoglobin is fluctuating. We had to transfuse four units of blood. We had to do a CT to find out his exact internal bleeding location. We are trying to seal the bleeding spot which is yet to be fully successful," he said.

"Every passing day we may be losing ground" due to his advanced age, the doctor said, adding that "We are correcting a lot of things. We are optimising organ functions. His neurological issues not been treated fully to the point of his recovery. This is actually the main problem of Chatterjee's general non-improvement of consciousness status."

However Chatterjee's "organ functions are holding on, he is putting on urine and oxygen part is satisfactory," and the doctors are not losing hope despite "so many things happening for an 85-year old."

The doctor said in the afternoon bulletin that they were considering to give him another dialysis, the third one since Wednesday last.

Since due to the bleeding "there have been some mild physiological alterations, we might give him a dialysis today," he said then.

The other vital parameters of the thespian are working fine, he said, adding that "lung-wise he is doing okay. And infection part is not that bad."

Two sessions of dialysis had earlier been conducted on Chatterjee since Wednesday, because of which his vital parameters became stable at that time.

The veteran actor is on ventilator support since last week.

The iconic actor, who had debuted in Satyajit Ray masterpiece Apur Sansar, is under treatment since October 6 after he tested COVID-19 positive.

He later tested negative for the infection but COVID- 19 encephalopathy set in and various other comorbidity complications surfaced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soumitra Chatterjee COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp