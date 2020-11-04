STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee critical but stable

Published: 04th November 2020 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical but stable on Wednesday as he continued to be on ventilator support and his haemoglobin and platelet counts remained on the lower side.

Chattrejee's neurological condition also remained the same and he was not administered dialysis as his urea and creatinine levels have come down, one of the doctors attending on him at a private hospital in the city, said in a statement late Wednesday evenin.

"It was not that topsy turvy day for the medical board (treating Chatterjee). There has been no new change in Chatterjee's organ functions and the ventilator support remains the same. His liver and organ functions remain okay. However his haemoglobin level and platelet counts (are) on the lower side," he said.

The low haemoglobin and platelet count is probably due to multiple transfusion and blood loss, he said.

The nephrology review board will Thursday discuss about giving him the long time kidney support while the neuro board will deliberate on long term air management.

Though the secondary infection of the octogenarian actor is on the decline, the infectious disease review board will meet to discuss future medication on the actor.

The Dada Saheb Phalke awardee had been admitted to the medical facility on October 6 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Chatterjee, who debuted in Satyajit Ray's masterpiece 'Apur Sansar', had tested negative days after admission but COVID-19 encephalopathy set in and various other complications surfaced.

