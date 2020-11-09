STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

COVID-19 fallout: Bengal Kali Puja committees to shun pomp and glitz this year

Several renowned pujas in Kolkata and neighbouring Barasat town in North 24 Parganas district have decided to do away with illumination and reduce the height of the idols.

Published: 09th November 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Kali Puja committees in West Bengal have decided to shun pomp and glitz and celebrate the festival in a subdued manner this year due to the COVID-19 situation.

Several renowned pujas in Kolkata and neighbouring Barasat town in North 24 Parganas district have decided to do away with illumination and reduce the height of the idols, besides keeping the marquees open from three sides as per a Calcutta High Court order.

The court has ordered that safety measures akin to those imposed during Durga Puja, including barring revellers from entering marquees, be undertaken during Kali Puja which falls on November 14 this year.

It has also banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers during Kali Puja and other upcoming festivals.

A popular puja in Girish Park area in north Kolkata has decided to keep its inauguration low-key by burning a coronavirus-shaped lamp.

"We have decided to do away with illumination along the C R Avenue and instead opted for symbolic burning of the 'coronademon'," a spokesperson of the Girish Park Five Star Sporting Club Kali Puja Committee said.

The Amherst Street Sadharan Kali Puja Committee has decided to reduce the height of its idol by half to seven feet and shun all extravaganza in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of its patron and Congress leader Somen Mitra in July, a spokesperson said.

The Nabayuvak Sangha Kali Puja Committee in central Kolkata has decided to make the marquee a 'no entry zone' for revellers as per the court directive.

"We haven't reduced the height of the idol from 12-14 feet but we have set up barricades 30 metres from where the idol will be kept.

We have also decided to do away with illumination from Hooghly's Chandannagore," committee member Dhananjay Kar said.

In Barasat, where lakhs used to descend during three evenings from Kali Puja to Bhai Phonta to witness theme-based decoration, none of the major puja committees are setting up large marquees due to the pandemic situation this year.

"We are setting up a pandal that is open on three sides. After discussions with the Barasat Municipality, we have decided to do away with the practice of erecting illuminated gates near marquees."

"Most of the pandals are very basic without any decoration. We will celebrate the puja in a simple manner this year," Shyamal Kar, a member of a puja committee in Nabapally area in Barasat said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kali Puja Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp