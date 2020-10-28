STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP central leaders step in to resolve differences in Bengal unit ahead of state polls

According to BJP sources, party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya spoke to Ghosh and Khan and advised them to resolve their differences.

Published: 28th October 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya, TMC

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP central leaders in charge of Bengal stepped in and resolved the differences between its state Yuva Morcha president Saumitra Khan and party chief Dilip Ghosh who had dissolved all the district committees of the youth wing last week.

"Senior party leaders such as our national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and others who are in charge of the state stepped in and asked both of them to resolve the situation," a state BJP leader said.

When contacted, Vijayvargiya said he has asked both Ghosh and Khan to sit together and iron out their differences.

Khan, along with state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu, met Ghosh at his residence and exchanged Vijaya Dashami greetings on Tuesday afternoon.

Ghosh, when asked, said organisational issues will be resolved through dialogue with everyone.

The state party chief on Friday announced that for "some reasons" all the district committees and post of district presidents of the BJP Yuva Morcha were dissolved.

The development had come just two days after Khan announced new district presidents of the Yuva Morcha.

Khan, an MP, had then told reporters that he is not aware of the development.

According to sources, Khan, who joined the BJP from the TMC, is considered close to the party's national vice- president Mukul Roy.

A few months ago, Ghosh had expressed reservations over the new state committee of the BJP Yuva Morcha.

