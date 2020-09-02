STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Calcutta High Court to increase judicial activities from September 8

Beginning September 8, there should be three division benches sitting on a daily basis in addition to the bench presided over by the Chief Justice and four single benches, the order said.

Published: 02nd September 2020 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court has decided to increase judicial activities from September 8 and has also directed the district courts to take appropriate measures to take up more pending cases, Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay said here on Wednesday.

Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan, upon consideration of the recommendation of the COVID Committee of the High Court comprising senior judges, has ordered that attempt should be made for making provisions for taking up of criminal appeals up to the year 2018, which are ready for hearing.

Civil and criminal revision filed up to 2018 which are ready for hearing, and petitions filed under Section 11 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 up to the year 2019 which are ready for hearing, should also be attempted to be taken up, the order, dated August 31, said.

"This will be purely on the basis of the consent of all effective parties and applications may be filed indicating the consent of parties for such matters to be listed," the Chief Justice's order said.

It said that as per the agreement of the parties, the hearings can be exclusively by video conference or in the hybrid form or even physically, provided that, no more than eight lawyers are required to be present in court at any given point of time.

Beginning September 8, there should be three division benches sitting on a daily basis in addition to the bench presided over by the Chief Justice and four single benches, the order said.

All matters pertaining to the Port Blair Circuit Bench will be heard every Wednesday in the video conference room, with a division bench and a single bench taking up petitions listed for hearing, Chattopadhyay said.

The order said that as far as the district courts are concerned, district judges should take appropriate measures, as the circumstances warrant, to increase the functioning in the courts.

"For a start, criminal trials in which the recording of evidence has been completed should be taken up for completion of arguments. Similarly, civil suits where evidence has been closed should also be taken for the completion of arguments," the chief justice's order said.

It said that upon the consent of both sides, recording of evidence can also begin in criminal trials and civil suits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Calcutta High Court
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp