STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Recordings of Pranab Mukherjee's Chandipath to be played in city Durga Puja

The former President passed away on August 31 in Delhi at the Army's Research and Referral hospital where he had been admitted for brain surgery.

Published: 02nd September 2020 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Pranab Mukherjee as Finance Minister. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former president Pranab Mukherjee's involvement in Durga Puja in his ancestral village is well known and a puja committee in the city will play the recital of the shlokas in his voice at their puja pandal this year.

Mukherjee had memorised the entire 700 shlokas on the slaying of the demon Mahisasura by the goddess and would chant them while offering puja at his ancestral home at Miriti in Birbhum district every year for the past 50 years, priests who used to assist him said.

Organisers of Aurobindo Setu Sarbojanin Durgapuja Committee in the city said they decided to play recordings of 'Chandipath' by the Bharat Ratna recipient during the four Puja days at the pandal.

The decision was taken after his death on Monday.

READ| RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had

"We plan to procure Mukherjee's voice clip of Chandipath, which has shlokas which are an ode to Devi Durga, with the help of people close to the family soon. We are sure the recitals will create a divine and solemn effect on revellers and also enable people to hear the shloka chantings of the erudite statesman, who is the pride of Bengal," a puja committee spokesman said on Wednesday.

The puja committee is also going ahead with ita earlier plan to pay tribute to Satyajit Ray to mark the maestro's 100th birth anniversary by recreating a scene of Pather Panchali in the marquee.

Mukherjee passed away on August 31 in Delhi at the Army's Research and Referral hospital where he had been admitted for brain surgery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Durga Puja Pranab Mukherjee Chandipath
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp