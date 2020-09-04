STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Air India to operate direct Kolkata-London flight from September 16

According to the spokesperson, the service would be available on Thursdays and Sundays from Kolkata, and Wednesdays and Saturdays from Heathrow.

Published: 04th September 2020 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

KOLKATA: With regular international flights stalled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Air India is set to operate direct flights between Kolkata and London, primarily for the purpose of repatriation, under the Centre's Vande Bharat mission, a spokesperson for the airline said.

The flights between NSC Bose International Airport here and Heathrow in London will operate twice a week from September 16 to October 24, he said here on Friday. According to the spokesperson, the service would be available on Thursdays and Sundays from Kolkata, and Wednesdays and Saturdays from Heathrow, he said.

He said that these flights would be in addition to the existing fleet operating between India and the UK. Bookings have opened, and the response has so far been encouraging, travel agents in the city said.

As the Bengal government had earlier disallowed evacuation flights to Kolkata from international destinations due to safety concerns in the midst of the pandemic, many people couldn't return to the city from the UK.

One of the travel agents said that several of them are now opting for these direct flights. Air India, which had started operating regular passenger flights between Kolkata and London in 2006, discontinued the service in 2010 over poor load factor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolkata London flight NSC Bose International Airport COVID19 Heathrow International airport Kolkata flights resumption
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp