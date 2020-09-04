STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Dates for resuming Kolkata Metro services to be fixed shortly: Senior official

Senior officials of the Metro Railway and the state government met for the second time on Friday to discuss issues related to maintenance of social distancing norms and crowd management.

Published: 04th September 2020 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Metro

Representational image. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Days after the West Bengal government issued an order allowing recommencement of Metro services from September 8, Manoj Joshi, the general manager of the rapid transit system, on Friday said the final date for resuming operations will be fixed shortly.

He said that currently, the modalities for crowd control are being worked out. "The final date (for service resumption) shall be fixed shortly," Joshi told PTI.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said that the state government has proposed developing a system for issuing e-passes to commuters. However, she did not give any further detail on how the system would be put to use.

Senior officials of the Metro Railway and the state government met for the second time on Friday to discuss issues related to maintenance of social distancing norms and crowd management. "The state government has proposed developing a system for issuing e-passes to commuters for entering the Metro stations. It has sought certain information to facilitate the process of issuing e-passes. Metro Railway will provide the necessary information," she said.

The officials are likely to meet again to finalise the modalities for ensuring strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, with the focus being on managing commuters at the gates of the Metro stations, Banerjee said after the meeting.

The Union Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, has granted permission for resumption of Metro Railway services in cities from September 7 in a graded manner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolkata Metro Kolkata Metro resumption West Bengal government Kolkata lockdown Unlock 4
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp