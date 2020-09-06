STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Jadavpur University professor faces casteist abuse on social media

On September 2, Murmu was subjected to a volley of casteist abuse on social media when she wrote in a Facebook post about the need to postpone the final semester exams.

Published: 06th September 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A professor of Jadavpur University has been subjected to casteist attacks on social media for a post about conducting final semester exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) and All Bengal University Teachers Association (ABUTA) on Sunday condemned the "vicious casteist trolling" of Maroona Murmu, an associate professor of history of JU for an innocuous post on Facebook.

On September 2, Murmu was subjected to a volley of casteist abuse on social media when she wrote in a Facebook post about the need to postpone the final semester exams as "one year cannot be more precious than someone's entire life.

" This triggered a comment by a third year student of Bethune College on her wall that "such thinking stems from quota-centric state of mind" implying that Murmu had academically benefitted being a tribal.

A hurt Murmu, who did her undergraduate studies at Presidency College before doing research at JNU, expressed anguish in her reply how her opinion as an individual was ignored by a female student and wondered if someone can be called incompetent and undeserving if he/she carries a tribal surname.

This invited more trolling as many others supported the young third year student of Bethune College while support also poured in for the professor.

The Bethune College Students' Committee posted a statement on social media saying, "it is extremely disheartening and condemnable that a student of our college is still unaware of the caste dynamics in India and the need of reservations for the underprivileged.

The incident in question is extremely shameful and has brought the institution into disrepute.

"Therefore on behalf of the students of Bethune College, the students committee unequivocally condemns, the comment by the third year student of the institution and resolves to stand by Dr Murmu and the struggle of all Dalits in our campus, state and country," the statement said.

The JUTA said in a statement on Saturday "an innocuous comment by Professor Murmu regarding the decision to conduct terminal semester exams during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, caused a torrent of abuse to be unleashed against her on the basis of her ethnic origin.

" "Her abusers have challenged among other things her qualifications to teach in one of India's premier universities.

Such an attack questioning the qualifications and integrity of Professor Murmu is an attack on every teacher, not just in Jadavpur University but anywhere in the country," JUTA general Secretary Partha Pratim Ray said in the statement.

"JUTA believes that every individual has the right to express his/her personal opinion on any matter, but never in a manner that vilifies an individual for belonging to a particular community, ethnicity, caste, class or religion," the statement said.

The ABUTA in a similar statement condemned the trolling of Murmu by a college student and 200 others subsequently on social media who are making hate speeches against her and the entire community of dalit students and teachers.

"She is the victim of fascist forces who want to vitiate the air of free thinking and crush liberal forces," the left teacher association said.

Murmu in several posts thanked the teachers' bodies, several rights groups and individuals for expressing solidarity with her.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maroona Murmu Jadavpur University
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp