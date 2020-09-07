STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Mixed response to September's first bi-weekly lockdown in Bengal

Kolkata Police conducted naka-checking in several areas of the metropolis while mobile units made rounds in different localities to ensure that people remained indoors.

Published: 07th September 2020 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers wait at NSCBI Airport during the bi-weekly lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata Monday Sept. 7 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Residents of Kolkata by and large complied with the state-wide lockdown norms imposed in West Bengal on Monday, while incidents of violation of the restrictions were reported in some other districts.

The West Bengal government has declared lockdown in the state on September 7, 11 and 12 despite the Centre, in its Unlock-4 guidelines, stating that restrictions outside containment zones can be imposed only after consultation with the Union Home Ministry.

Kolkata Police conducted naka-checking in several areas of the metropolis while mobile units made rounds in different localities to ensure that people remained indoors on the first day of lockdown this month.

Police personnel also issued challans to people commuting without valid passes.

In other districts, however, more lockdown violations were reported as markets were opened in some places in the morning.

West Bengal Police took action against violators in Purulia, South 24 Parganas, Malda and some other districts and seized two-wheelers found plying on the roads without valid reasons.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had last week taken a swipe at the Centre over its Unlock-4 guidelines and said that mere issuance of directions will not be enough as the state governments are the implementing authorities and "trust must be reposed on them".

Banerjee had said that the previous guidelines issued by the MHA had left the decision to impose coronavirus-induced lockdown to the states.

She had asserted that lockdown will be enforced in West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12 as the state government has already announced its decision and informed the MHA about it.

