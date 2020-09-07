STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held for taking photos of women, making lewd comments at Kolkata restaurant

The three accused, who were consuming alcohol sitting on another table in the restaurant, allegedly started making indecent gestures

Published: 07th September 2020 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: Three persons have been arrested for allegedly taking photographs of women and girls at a restaurant here and making lewd comments on them, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night when a woman along with her relatives and a few others were celebrating the birthday of her 15-year-old daughter at the restaurant in Phoolbagan area, they said.

The three accused, who were consuming alcohol sitting on another table in the restaurant, allegedly started making indecent gestures at the women and girls and making lewd remarks on them, a police officer said.

The three were also accused of taking photographs of women using their mobile phones, he said, quoting the complaint lodged by mother of the girl.

"When protested, the three allegedly attacked the women and outraged the modesty of the complainant," the officer said, adding that CCTV footage of the restaurant is being checked.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

