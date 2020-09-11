STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut's 'fan' arrested in Kolkata for threatening Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Ghosh had allegedly threatened the Shiv Sena MP with 'dire consequences' following which the Mumbai Police contacted the city cops and arrested the man.

Published: 11th September 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 02:03 PM

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A man, claiming to be a fan of actress Kangana Ranaut, was on Friday arrested from the city's Tollygunge area for allegedly threatening Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, police said.

A team of Mumbai Police with the help of Kolkata Police nabbed Palash Ghosh, in his late 20s, from his Tollygunge residence in the early hours of Friday for allegedly threatening Raut, they said.

Ghosh had allegedly threatened the Shiv Sena MP with "dire consequences" following which the Mumbai Police contacted the city cops and arrested the man.

"He will be produced at a city court where the Mumbai Police will ask for transit remand to take him with them to Mumbai," the source said.

The Shiv Sena and the actress were engaged in a war of words after the latter recently likened Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) and also said she feared Mumbai Police more than "movie mafia".

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is ruled by the Sena, on Wednesday pulled down some "illegal alterations" made at Ranaut's bungalow in Bandra.

However, the Bombay High Court later ordered a stay on it.

