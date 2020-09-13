STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata Metro resumes services with NEET special trains

The examinees and their guardians were allowed inside the stations upon showing the admit cards to police personnel posted at the entry gates.

Published: 13th September 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 12:41 PM

KOLKATA: The wheels of Kolkata Metro started rolling again with passengers on Sunday after nearly six months with special services for NEET examinees and their guardians.

Regular passenger services will commence on Monday with social distancing measures and other safety protocols in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Metro official said.

NEET aspirants, many accompanied by their guardians, queued up in front of metro stations to reach their examination centres well before 10 am when the first trains started from both ends of the North-South line -- Noapara and Kavi Subhash.

The candidates and their guardians went through thermal checking and sanitised their hands before buying paper tickets at the counters.

The special services will continue till 7 pm at intervals of 15 minutes, officials said.

Regular passenger services on the North-South and the East-West lines will commence on Monday.

Officials said that 110 trains will be operated on the North-South line every day, except Sundays when the services will be shut for sanitisation of rakes and stations.

The East-West Metro will also recommence services from September 14 between Sector V and Yuva Bharati Krirangan stations with 36 trains in each direction, they said.

