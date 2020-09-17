STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Calcutta HC allows families of those dying due to COVID-19 to perform last rites

It directed that the body should be secured in a body bag, the face end of which should be preferably transparent.

Published: 17th September 2020 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed that the body of a COVID-19 patient will be handed over to the family for cremation after completion of hospital formalities, provided post mortem of the dead body is not required.

Observing that the right to dignity and fair treatment under Article 21 of the Constitution is not only available to a living person but also to his mortal remains after his demise, the court said that it is of the view that the right to live a dignified life extends up to the point of death including the dignified procedure of death.

"We are inclined to interpret the phrase 'dignified procedure of death' in an expansive manner so as to include dignified disposal of the human remains of a deceased," a division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee said.

It directed that the body should be secured in a body bag, the face end of which should be preferably transparent.

"Disposal of a human body, whether or not the person dies of COVID-19, whether by cremation or burial, should be done with due respect and solemness," the court observed.

The bench directed that the face end of the body may be unzipped by the staff at the crematorium or burial ground to allow the relatives to see the body for one last time.

At this time, religious rituals that do not require touching of the body should be allowed, the court directed, noting that the people handling the body shall take standard precautions like wearing masks, gloves, etc.

The court directed that the persons handling the body shall go directly from the hospitals to the crematorium or burial ground and not to anywhere else including the home of the deceased.

Passing the order on a PIL, the division bench directed that the government should prescribe additional reasonable measures as may be advised by medical experts.

Observing that traditions and cultural aspects are inherent to the last rites of a person's body, the bench said that the right to a decent funeral can also be traced to Article 25 of the Constitution which provides for freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion subject to public order, morality and health.

The court observed that the traditional belief in the country is that unless the last rites are performed before the burial/cremation, the soul of the deceased will not rest in peace.

Noting that this belief is rooted and that it also has an emotional and sentimental aspect, the court said that it firmly believes that the family members of a deceased who is infected with COVID-19 should not be deprived of the right to perform the last rites, subject to them taking all necessary precautionary measures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta High Court Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp